Rayalaseema folk arts are unique cultural assets: Expert

KADAPA: Renowned Telugu scholar Dr Mule Ramamuni Reddy lauded Rayalaseema’s folk arts, calling them distinctive cultural asset representing the region’s agrarian heritage at the 137th session of ‘Nelanela Seema Sahityam’. Organised by the CP Brown Language Research Centre of Yogi Vemana University, the event took place at the Brown Shastri conference hall on Sunday.

Reddy’s presentation, “The Folk Art Grandeur of Rayalaseema,” focused on how Rayalaseema’s folk arts, such as Kolatam, Chekka Bhajana, Jatijamu, Tholubommalata, Yakshagana, and Pagati Veshalu, have evolved from daily life, reflecting social customs and emotions, with only aggressive tones like ‘Roudram’ and ‘Bibhatsa’ excluded.

He highlighted ‘Jati Jamu,’ a form performed by women, particularly during Sankranti, where young women gather around decorated gobbemmalu, singing about social and historical themes to celebrate communal heritage.

Session chairman and Director Dr G Parvathi showcased traditional songs and emphasised the link between folk art and daily life. Govinda Reddy and SR Prathap Reddy also attended the event.