Sharmila’s fight is for power not property: Vijayasai Reddy

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy remarked that the comments made by Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee chief YS Sharmila against him, YV Subba Reddy and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, are for power and not for property.

Speaking to mediapersons in Hyderabad on Sunday, Vijayasai Reddy alleged that Sharmila is making such comments to see happiness in the eyes of TDP supremo and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

“She (Sharmila) is colluding with Naidu against Jagan Mohan Reddy. Her actions go beyond property disputes and are part of a plan to stop YS Jagan from becoming chief minister again,” the senior YSRC leader asserted.

Emphasising that AP Congress stance is ironic, Vijayasai quipped, “Congress opposes the NDA at the national level, yet in Andhra Pradesh, PCC president Sharmila seems to be supporting NDA interests.

The Rajya Sabha MP asked if Sharmila was oblivious of Jagan’s efforts to help the public, such as providing support to over 1.5 crore families, financial aid to 80 lakh women, and assistance to more than 40 lakh mothers.

While accusing Naidu of using Sharmila to turn women against Jagan, Vijayasai Reddy urged the APCC president to reflect on her actions and condemned her alleged partnership with the Chief Minister who she once blamed for her father’s (YS Rajasekhara Reddy) death, and asserted that they cannot mislead public. He asked if Sharmila had truly forgotten these issues or started to ignore them for her benefit.