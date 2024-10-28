Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada route gets two new flight services

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two new flight services have been launched between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada, improving connectivity between the two cities.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, K Ram Mohan Naidu, inaugurated the Air India Express service at Visakhapatnam Airport on Sunday.

The Air India Express flight now departs from Visakhapatnam at 9.35 am and arrives at Vijayawada’s Gannavaram Airport by 10.35 am. The return flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.55 pm, reaching Visakhapatnam by 9.00 pm.

Additionally, Indigo’s new service departs from Vijayawada at 7.15 pm and arrives in Visakhapatnam by 8.20 pm, with the return leg leaving Visakhapatnam at 8.45 pm and reaching Vijayawada at 9.50 pm. With these additions, there are now three flight services between the two cities.

Ram Mohan noted, “Many people have requested improved flight connectivity between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada. This may be the first time two flights have been simultaneously launched on this route. By increasing available seats, we anticipate lower ticket prices, potentially offering fares as low as Rs 3,000.”

Ram Mohan stated the recent drone show in Vijayawada set five records, and a 300-acre ‘drone city’ is being developed in Orvakal.

The Union Minister also praised the work of Minister N Lokesh in bringing companies like TCS to Vizag, noting that efforts to make the city a sports hub are underway.

He highlighted Vizag’s rapid growth, adding that both Central and State governments are committed to advancing the city’s development.

“Connectivity is key to regional development. We are working on new services between Visakhapatnam and Goa and are dedicated to expanding connectivity options from Visakhapatnam. Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport is under construction in Bhogapuram, where we are also planning to establish an Air Service University. Additionally, new airports are being considered in other areas across the State,” he noted, adding that Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is placing strong emphasis on the state’s aviation sector.