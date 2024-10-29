Agriculture trading resumes after glitch on e-NAM restored

VIJAYAWADA: A recent technical glitch on the electronic National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) platform disrupted trading across Agricultural Market Committees in the State for over a week. To address the issue, Agriculture Minister K Atchannaidu held a meeting with senior Marketing Department officials, after which the platform was restored.

A review meeting was conducted at Kurnool Market Yard with commission agents and traders, prioritising the transport of perishable goods. On Monday, trading resumed on the fully operational e-NAM platform, with 43,000 bags of onions received at the yard.

Cotton procurement begins

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) and the State government jointly began cotton procurement for the 2024-25 season. Farmers are encouraged to register their crop details at Rythu Seva Kendras, with registrations starting last Sunday.

The CCI said only quality-separated cotton meeting their standards will be purchased. The Minister reviewed steps to inform farmers about MSP set by the Centre: Rs 7,521 per quintal for long-staple cotton and Rs 7,121 per quintal for medium-staple cotton.