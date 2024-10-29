Andhra government provided equitable aid to flood victims, asserts Special CS

VIJAYAWADA: In a comprehensive relief effort, the State government has provided transparent and equitable compensation to all flood victims in Vijayawada, said Special Chief Secretary (Revenue) on Monday. Following the directives from Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, a total of Rs 238.38 crore has been deposited directly into the bank accounts of 1,46,318 affected people.

Sisodia lauded the CM’s commitment in flood relief operations. To extend further aid, beyond the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) guidelines, the State government issued a special Government Order (GO).

Under GO No. 5, compensation is guaranteed for victims whose homes were damaged after being submerged for two or more days due to natural calamities. Recognising the need for broader support, Naidu approved additional relaxations.

In addition, GO No. 13 was issued to extend financial aid to petty vendors, MSMEs, and those with damaged vehicles. All compensation details have been publicly displayed in Village and Ward Secretariats. He urged any individuals yet to receive aid to contact officials.