Andhra government sanctions Rs 895 crore for free cylinder scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government has given administrative sanction to release Rs 895 crore towards the payment of subsidy to oil companies to launch Deepam scheme in the State on Deepavali.

As part of the scheme, eligible people will receive three cylinders per year for free. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to handover the first refill to a beneficiary in Somepeta of Srikakulam district on November 1.

The amount of Rs 895 crore will be credited into the Pool Account with Oil Marketing Companies by the State government. Payment of State subsidy to the beneficiaries will be made after delivery of the cylinder through PFMS (Public Finance Management System) as DBTL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG).

Providing three LPG cylinders per year is one promise among the ‘Super Six’ guarantees announced by TDP and Jana Sena in the run upto the general elections. It was estimated that Rs 2,684.75 crore is required for the supply of three LPG cylinders annually.