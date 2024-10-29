Andhra government sanctions Rs 895 crore for free cylinder scheme

VIJAYAWADA: The TDP-led NDA government has given administrative sanction to release Rs 895 crore towards the payment of subsidy to oil companies to launch Deepam scheme in the State on Deepavali.
As part of the scheme, eligible people will receive three cylinders per year for free. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu is likely to handover the first refill to a beneficiary in Somepeta of Srikakulam district on November 1.
The amount of Rs 895 crore will be credited into the Pool Account with Oil Marketing Companies by the State government. Payment of State subsidy to the beneficiaries will be made after delivery of the cylinder through PFMS (Public Finance Management System) as DBTL (Direct Benefit Transfer of LPG).
Providing three LPG cylinders per year is one promise among the ‘Super Six’ guarantees announced by TDP and Jana Sena in the run upto the general elections. It was estimated that Rs 2,684.75 crore is required for the supply of three LPG cylinders annually.
The State Cabinet recently gave its approval for implementation of the scheme from Deepavali. It is learnt that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will hand over the free LPG cylinder to a beneficiary in Sompeta of Srikakulam district on that day.
Stating that all the eligible women will get the three gas refills at a free of cost per year under ‘Deepam’ scheme, Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar said that LPG connection, white ration card and Aadhaar card are enough to get the benefit under the scheme. Booking of cylinders will begin on October 29 and the delivery will be made on October 31.
Out of all the three gas cylinders to be supplied at a free of cost per year, beneficiaries can get the first cylinder before March 31, second one before July 31 and the third one before November 30.
After booking, it will take 24 hours and 48 hours for delivery of the LPG refills in urban and rural areas respectively and the subsidy will be directly credited into the accounts of the beneficiaries within 48 hours after the delivery of the cylinder. Customers can lodge their complaints if any to toll free number 1967.