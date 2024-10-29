APERC approves PPA & tariff adjustments for two power projects

This decision aligns with the Supreme Court’s guidelines on extending deadlines affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, as many external delays coincided with pandemic-related disruptions. APERC set the approved Fixed Charge for Dr NTPPS-V at Rs 6,295.42 crore from December 2023 to March 2029, which is significantly lower than APGENCO’s initial claim of Rs 8,800.61 crore.

APERC also fixed a ceiling of Rs 3.34/kWh for Variable Charges, allowing for annual adjustments based on fuel and transport costs. This rate is a reduction from APGENCO’s proposed Rs 3.50/kWh.

The Commission introduced a penalty structure for power availability shortfalls. DISCOMs must now reduce the variable cost component by five paise if monthly availability is up to 5% below target, by 10 paise if shortfall ranges from 5% to 15%, and by 15 paise for shortfalls over 15%.

APERC also issued a separate order on the capital cost and tariff for the Sri Damodaram Sanjeevaiah Thermal Power Station (SDSTPS). This includes 2x800 MW Stage-I for 2024-2029 and 1x800 MW Stage-II from its COD on March 10, 2023, through the 5th Control Period (2024-2029).