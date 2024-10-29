Illegal cattle transport, slaughter continue in Palnadu, Andhra

GUNTUR: In response to growing concerns over illegal livestock transportation and slaughter in Palnadu district, authorities have announced new measures to enforce animal welfare laws and curb these activities.
Despite strict regulations, unauthorised livestock transport and slaughter, especially involving cattle have continued, drawing criticism from animal welfare advocates and political leaders alike.
Narasaraopet MP Lavi Sri Krishna Devarayulu recently brought attention to the issue on social media, expressing alarm over the ongoing animal cruelty and regulatory violations. He noted that many companies involved in cattle transport fail to meet legal standards, such as obtaining veterinary certificates, providing adequate space, and ensuring essential animal care.
“These companies are not only neglecting welfare standards but are also collecting Rs 34,000 per vehicle illegally while disregarding Chapter IV of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978,” he stated. The MP called for immediate legislative and governmental action to enforce these laws and protect animals’ rights.
Recent incidents have highlighted the problem’s severity. Over 50 buffaloes were reportedly crammed into a single lorry and transported illegally to an animal market in Chilakaluripet without sufficient space, food, water, or veterinary provisions. Such practices contravene the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Transportation of Animals Rules, 2001, which mandate adequate care, proper loading conditions, and visibly marked animal carrier boards.
In light of plthis, district officials have planned to intensify inspections along highways and at cattle markets. Special teams comprising police, revenue, transport officials, and veterinary doctors will conduct regular checks. Palnadu District Collector Arun Babu has also directed market management committees to educate vendors about animal welfare laws and penalties for violations. District Superintendent of Police (SP) Srinivasa Rao added that police will increase patrols on key roads to deter illegal livestock transport.
Animal rights groups and local NGOs have also voiced their concerns, urging stricter enforcement of existing laws. Following a series of complaints, district officials conducted raids last Saturday, seizing multiple trucks involved in illegal transport and shutting down the animal market temporarily. Animal welfare activists are now calling for a permanent solution and greater vigilance.
They emphasised that under the AP Prevention and Prohibition of Slaughter Act, 1977, and Transport of Animal Rules, 1978 and 2001, only certified cattle should be transported in approved vehicles with limits on the number of animals.
Tejovanth Anupoju, founder of the Help for Animals Society, stressed the need for District Animal Market Monitoring Committees, as required by the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets), 2016.
These committees, chaired by the district collector and including officials from various departments, would ensure that animal markets operate legally and ethically.