Illegal cattle transport, slaughter continue in Palnadu, Andhra

GUNTUR: In response to growing concerns over illegal livestock transportation and slaughter in Palnadu district, authorities have announced new measures to enforce animal welfare laws and curb these activities.

Despite strict regulations, unauthorised livestock transport and slaughter, especially involving cattle have continued, drawing criticism from animal welfare advocates and political leaders alike.

Narasaraopet MP Lavi Sri Krishna Devarayulu recently brought attention to the issue on social media, expressing alarm over the ongoing animal cruelty and regulatory violations. He noted that many companies involved in cattle transport fail to meet legal standards, such as obtaining veterinary certificates, providing adequate space, and ensuring essential animal care.

“These companies are not only neglecting welfare standards but are also collecting Rs 34,000 per vehicle illegally while disregarding Chapter IV of the Transport of Animals Rules, 1978,” he stated. The MP called for immediate legislative and governmental action to enforce these laws and protect animals’ rights.

Recent incidents have highlighted the problem’s severity. Over 50 buffaloes were reportedly crammed into a single lorry and transported illegally to an animal market in Chilakaluripet without sufficient space, food, water, or veterinary provisions. Such practices contravene the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the Transportation of Animals Rules, 2001, which mandate adequate care, proper loading conditions, and visibly marked animal carrier boards.