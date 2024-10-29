Minister Lokesh invites Tesla to set up EV, battery units in Anantapur

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Human Resource Development (HRD), IT, Electronics and Communications Nara Lokesh on Monday visited Tesla Headquarters in Austin, US. During a meeting with Tesla CFO Vaibhav Taneja, the IT Minister discussed investment opportunities for the global EV manufacturing company in Andhra Pradesh and pitched Anantapur as the perfect spot for EV and battery units.

Emphasising that Tesla is a global leader in electric vehicles, clean energy solutions and battery storage, Vaibhav said inclusive growth is being achieved through battery power storage, solar panel, solar shingles, driving innovation, power walls and other products.

He pointed out that after achieving 18.8% growth rate last year, a revenue of $97 billion was generated with a market capitalisation of $832 billion dollars.

Stating that Andhra Pradesh, under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, has set a target to generate 72 GW of renewable energy by 2029, Lokesh sought the cooperation of global innovators like Tesla to make the goal a reality.

Highlighting Naidu’s contributions in developing the automobile industry in the State, the IT Minister said notable companies like Kia and Hero Motors have plants in the State. “Now, the Chief Minister has shifted his focus to EVs and renewable energy,” he added.

Asserting that Anantapur is ideal to establish units for manufacturing of EVs and battery products, Lokesh elaborated on the investor and industry-friendly policies being implemented in the State.

Further, he noted that innovative battery power storage solutions are required for establishing data centres and IT hubs in the State and observed that Tesla could play a crucial role for the same.