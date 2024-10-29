Minister N Lokesh to meet ‘suspended’ RTC driver soon

VIJAYAWADA: In a surprising turn of events, HRD and IT Minister N Lokesh has come to the rescue of an RTC driver, who was recently suspended for dancing to a song from a film-Devara.
The incident occurred two days ago when an RTC bus driver, Lovaraju, from Tuni bus depot stopped his bus near Koduru as the narrow road was blocked by a tractor. The bus, ferrying students from Rowthulapudi was forced to stop, and in a moment of spontaneity, Lovaraju stepped out of the bus, dancing to a popular song from Devara.
The students captured the dance video and soon it became viral in social media. While the video brought smiles on many faces, the less impressed RTC higher ups reportedly suspended Lovaraju, citing a breach in conduct.
When the IT minister came across the incident through social media, he gathered the details from RTC officials and learnt that the road was blocked by a tractor. Lokesh questioned the need for such harsh action against the driver.
Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Lokesh assured that the suspension will be revoked and he would be taken into the work immediately. “The suspension orders will be revoked, and he will be taken back to work immediately. I will meet him personally when I come back,” said the minister, who is currently on a US tour.