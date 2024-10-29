Nellore to get four more sand reaches says Andhra Minister Narayana

NELLORE: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Ponguru Narayana announced the government’s plan to open four additional sand reaches in Nellore, aiming to reduce sand prices to Rs 1,200 as part of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s free sand policy.

During an inspection of sand reaches across Nellore, Narayana emphasised the policy’s role in ensuring accessible sand supply for the public and instructed officials to address any concerns promptly.

The Minister inspected sand reaches at locations including Bhagath Singh Colony, Bodigadi Thota, Gandhi Girijan Colony, and Deendayal Nagar, climbing onto a tractor at the Penna river to review operations firsthand. He explained that, with four reaches already operational, transportation costs for sand have dropped to between Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000 per load, a significant reduction from previous rates of Rs 4,000 to Rs 5,000.

He directed officials to install CCTV cameras at all reaches, with live video feeds accessible to the offices of the Collector, SP, and Corporation. He warned that any unauthorised machinery found in the reaches would be seized, and violators would face legal action. TDP State general secretary Kotamreddy Srinivasulu Reddy, Commissioner Surya Teja, Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar Yadav, and other officials were present.