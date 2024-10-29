TTD ramps up security in Tirumala & Tirupati in wake of bomb threats

TIRUMALA: In the wake of several hotels and the TTD-run Varadharaja Swamy temple receiving hoax bomb threats over the past three days, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stepped up security in and around the temple town.
After assessing the situation, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao directed Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) S Sridhar to deploy special teams to ensure continuous vigilance and address similar threats.
Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar explained, “Based on the EO’s orders, we have made special arrangements such as appointing a dedicated night security officer for overall control, as well as a night in-charge officer for the command control in Tirumala.” Currently, the special night security officer carries out at least six surprise inspections per week.
As part of the security plan, developed in coordination with Tirumala police and the Traffic Department, night security has been enhanced and additional patrolling vehicles have been deployed in and around Tirupati. OCTOPUS commandos will be involved to ensure a blanket of security across Tirumala. The CVSO pointed out that the TTD security wing also maintains an active communication channel with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for shared information and real-time coordination.
Over 2k CCTV cameras cover key locations around temple
Additionally, the TTD has also shared a suspect list, complete with photographs, with both the Central and State police departments. This list is integrated into the Facial Recognition System (FRS) at 28 vulnerable points across Tirumala. In a significant development, the command control centre in Tirumala recently received connectivity from over 100 cameras positioned along the Srivari Mettu footpath to Tirumala.
The CVSO said the Alipiri-Tirumala trekking path will also be linked to the command control within three days. Currently, 2,760 surveillance cameras actively monitor key locations with additional cameras set up at Srivari Mettu and Alipiri trekking routes.
Although no threats have been directly addressed to the TTD, security personnel have taken the hoax calls seriously and implemented reactionary protocols to safeguard the temple premises.
Recently, mock drills were conducted at Vontimitta temple in YSR district, Padmavathi Guest House and Padmavathi temple to test the preparedness of the security forces. More drills are scheduled to be conducted soon. The CVSO explained that these drills are supported by information from CISF and State intelligence.