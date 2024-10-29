TTD ramps up security in Tirumala & Tirupati in wake of bomb threats

TIRUMALA: In the wake of several hotels and the TTD-run Varadharaja Swamy temple receiving hoax bomb threats over the past three days, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has stepped up security in and around the temple town.

After assessing the situation, TTD Executive Officer J Shyamala Rao directed Chief Vigilance and Security Officer (CVSO) S Sridhar to deploy special teams to ensure continuous vigilance and address similar threats.

Speaking to TNIE, Sridhar explained, “Based on the EO’s orders, we have made special arrangements such as appointing a dedicated night security officer for overall control, as well as a night in-charge officer for the command control in Tirumala.” Currently, the special night security officer carries out at least six surprise inspections per week.

As part of the security plan, developed in coordination with Tirumala police and the Traffic Department, night security has been enhanced and additional patrolling vehicles have been deployed in and around Tirupati. OCTOPUS commandos will be involved to ensure a blanket of security across Tirumala. The CVSO pointed out that the TTD security wing also maintains an active communication channel with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) for shared information and real-time coordination.