Andhra government committed to double women’s income: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Narayana has underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for women associated with Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) and The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).

He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to double the income of women entrepreneurs participating in these initiatives.

During a ceremony at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada, Narayana presented the national and state-level PM SVANidhi Awards to various corporations, municipalities, and banks for their exemplary implementation of the programme.