Andhra government committed to double women’s income: Minister Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister (MAUD) Narayana has underscored the government’s commitment to enhancing economic opportunities for women associated with Development of Women and Children in Rural Areas (DWCRA) and The Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA).
He said that Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu aims to double the income of women entrepreneurs participating in these initiatives.
During a ceremony at Tummalapalli Kshetrayya Kala Kshetram in Vijayawada, Narayana presented the national and state-level PM SVANidhi Awards to various corporations, municipalities, and banks for their exemplary implementation of the programme.
“The PM Swanidhi scheme is crucial for financially empowering the underprivileged. Timely repayments of small loans pave the way for larger loans, and beneficiaries enjoy a 7% interest subsidy from banks,” he stated.
He reported that the scheme received 548,957 applications, with loans approved for 502,894 applicants. From 2020 to 2024, loans totalling 741 crore were distributed, with 288 crore allocated this year alone. He congratulated 38 award recipients for their contributions to financial inclusion and economic upliftment.