Andhra government will complete Veligonda project: Minister Dr Nimmala

ONGOLE: Water Resources Minister Dr Nimmala Ramanaidu affirmed on Tuesday that the NDA alliance government prioritises the Polavaram project, with the PS Veligonda reservoir project as the next immediate focus.

He stated that all pending works will be completed under the current government, with Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu set to inaugurate the project soon.

During a visit to the Veligonda project, Ramanaidu and other ministers inspected the reservoir tunnels and associated water feeder works. They inquired about the progress of the works and when the project would become operational.

Ramanaidu said the NDA alliance government aims to expedite pending works related to the Phase-1 headworks, lining of two tunnels, and feeder channels to ensure the availability of drinking and irrigation water for Prakasam district.

He highlighted that the Veligonda Project is designed to provide irrigation for 450,000 hectares and drinking water for around 2.2 million people. He promised to expedite project work and discuss an action plan with the CM to announce a work schedule in November.