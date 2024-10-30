Drones launched at AIIMS Mangalagiri to expedite healthcare delivery

VIJAYAWADA: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has introduced a new drone service to expedite healthcare delivery, marking its inaugural flight with the transport of a blood sample from the Centre for Rural Health (CRHA) in Nutakki to AIIMS Mangalagiri in just nine minutes.

This launch was part of a nationwide virtual event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, coinciding with Dhanvantari Jayanti and the 9th Ayurveda Day.

During the event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expanded the Ayushman Bharat and Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY), alongside other healthcare initiatives supported by the Ministry of Ayush, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Department of Pharmaceuticals, and Employees State Insurance Corporation, representing a `12,850 crore investment.

In the presence of Director Prof. Dr Madhabananda Kar, the drone service demonstrated its potential by quickly delivering essential medical samples for antenatal care. Under the Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matritva Abhiyan (PMSMA), the program will transport blood samples needing advanced tests twice a week for prompt analysis.