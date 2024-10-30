Kapil Dev meets Andhra CM Naidu, discusses setting up of international golf club course

VIJAYAWADA: 1983 World Cup winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is also the Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli along with his delegation on Tuesday.

The duo discussed the expansion of Andhra Pradesh’s sports landscape, including the establishment of an international golf course club in Amaravati and premier golf course clubs in Anantapur and Visag.

Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted, “This will foster a passion for golf among our youth and encourage the next generation of golfers. The GoAP is committed to creating more such opportunities and facilities for our citizens across the state. We look forward to collaborating with sports icons to make Andhra Pradesh a true hub for sporting excellence.”