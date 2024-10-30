Kapil Dev meets Andhra CM Naidu, discusses setting up of international golf club course

VIJAYAWADA: 1983 World Cup winning captain and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is also the Chairman of the Professional Golf Tour of India, called on Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu at the latter’s residence in Undavalli along with his delegation on Tuesday.
The duo discussed the expansion of Andhra Pradesh’s sports landscape, including the establishment of an international golf course club in Amaravati and premier golf course clubs in Anantapur and Visag.
Taking to the social media platform X, the Chief Minister posted, “This will foster a passion for golf among our youth and encourage the next generation of golfers. The GoAP is committed to creating more such opportunities and facilities for our citizens across the state. We look forward to collaborating with sports icons to make Andhra Pradesh a true hub for sporting excellence.”
Speaking to mediapersons after meeting the Chief Minister, Kapil Dev said that Chandrababu Naidu is very much interested in sports. Our discussions focused mainly on golf. The government will take a decision on the allocation of land for the golf course, however, it would be better if it was allotted in Amaravati sports city, he added.
Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni), who escorted the delegation, said that the Chief Minister was keen on developing sports and the State. Recalling that the Chief Minister was instrumental in developing the sports city in Hyderabad, Chinni asserted that the government is ready for other popular sports in the State.
He announced that Kapil Dev has agreed to the proposal of being a brand ambassador of Andhra Pradesh. The MP said that the Golf Premier League will be conducted by Golf Tour of India on par with the IPL.