Panel formed to procure ghee for temples in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Endowments, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy, has announced the formation of a high-level expert committee to recommend policy changes for procuring ghee used in temple offerings and other requirements in State temples, with a report due within 15 days.

During a meeting at the office of the Commissioner of Endowments on Tuesday, representatives from various dairy associations and organisations gathered to discuss the logistics of supplying ghee to temples.

Addressing the group, the Minister highlighted the need for approximately 1,500 tonnes of pure cow ghee annually for temple purposes. He emphasised that ensuring high-quality supply, correct quantities, and timely delivery is a primary objective.

The discussion included a review of the State’s current ghee procurement process, which shifted from direct dairy sourcing to a tender-based system in 2022. This change reportedly led some dairies to withdraw from participation due to stringent conditions in the tender process. Officials and representatives raised these challenges with the Minister.