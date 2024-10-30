‘Rs 119 crore misappropriated in Aadudam Andhra’, says SAAP chairman Animini Ravi

VIJAYAWADA: Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) Chairman Animini Ravi Naidu accused the previous YSRC government of financial irregularities amounting to Rs 119 crore pertaining to the Aadudam Andhra sports tournament.

Speaking to the reporters at the SAAP office on Tuesday, Ravi Naidu announced a detailed investigation into the alleged misappropriation of funds. “We are thoroughly examining the misuse of public funds during the Aadudam Andhra tournament. All evidence will be submitted before the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) for strict legal action against those involved,” he added.

The SAAP Chairman lambasted the previous dispensation for politicising sports, claiming the event was organised for electoral gain rather than nurturing young talent. “Instead of promoting Under-13 and Under-15 players, only athletes above 17 were allowed to compete, indicating that the tournament was a bid to attract youth votes,” he maintained.

Announcing the scrapping of the ‘Pay and Play’ scheme, which allowed public access to government-owned sports facilities for a fee, he informed that control of all stadiums will be transferred to government authorities by November and District Sports Development Officers (DSDOs) have been tasked with management of these facilities for better accessibility to people.