Srivari Kalyanam in eight countries

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and the State government will conduct Lord Venkateswara Srinivasa Kalyanams in 13 cities across eight countries in the UK, Ireland, and Europe this November and December. Minister for MSME, SERP, and NRI Empowerment, Kondapalli Srinivas, unveiled the official posters for the Kalyanams on Tuesday at the State Secretariat.

This series of ceremonies, scheduled from November 9 to December 21, is being organised with the support of The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), TTD, and local cultural organisations. These events, held on a grand scale, are in response to requests from Telugu and cultural communities across these regions.

To ensure a smooth and traditional experience, TTD priests and Vedic scholars from Tirumala will conduct the rituals following the Vaikhanasa Agama tradition. Local voluntary, cultural, and religious groups are actively preparing to host these auspicious ceremonies.