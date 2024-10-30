Two Vizag-bound IndiGo flights receive hoax bomb threats

VISAKHAPATNAM: Just a day after a Hyderabad-Visakhapatnam-Mumbai IndiGo flight received a hoax bomb threat, two Visakhapatnam-bound IndiGo flights received bomb threats on Tuesday.
The regional security head alerted the airline’s Station Manager regarding the threat after taking note of a post on X (formerly Twitter) made under user name ‘AdamLanza202’.
The two flights, which received hoax threats, were heading Vizag from Chennai (6E917) and Bengaluru (6E969) respectively. The message, which was posted at 5.36 pm, warned of explosives in the aircraft.
While the Chennai-Visakhapatnam flight departed for its destination at 4.39 pm, the one from Bengaluru left for the port city at 4.12 pm.
“In response to the threat, both flights, which had landed safely at the Visakhapatnam International Airport, were immediately moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure. Security teams at the airport conducted thorough checks on both the aircrafts in accordance with standard operating procedures for such situations,” Airport Director Raja Reddy told TNIE.
After an extensive inspection, security personnel found no suspicious items aboard the flights and subsequently cleared both them for operations. Following the security clearance, both flights returned to Chennai and Bengaluru at 5:50 pm and 6:25 pm respectively.
While the flight to Chennai was delayed by 2 hours and 10 minutes, the one to Bengaluru landed 1 hour and 35 minutes late.