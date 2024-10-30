Vendors hope cracker sales to improve amid price rise in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/GUNTUR/ANANTAPUR/NTR/KADAPA/ VIZIANAGARAM: As people across the country prepare for Diwali, firecracker stalls have emerged throughout Andhra Pradesh, creating a festive atmosphere in local markets. Despite reduced sales compared to previous years, vendors remain hopeful for a last-minute surge in purchases. However, rising firecracker prices have led many customers to reconsider their budgets, straining household finances.

The NTR district has approved 120 stalls, with District Fire Officer AV Shankara Rao ensuring safety measures such as spacing and fire extinguishers. Local consumers are feeling the financial pinch; one customer, D Naveen, noted that rising costs and the timing near the month’s end are affecting spending. Within Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, 61 stalls are distributed across six major grounds, though vendor Akkineni Rohith expressed concerns about initial delays in approvals affecting sales.

In Guntur district, fire officials have issued permits for over 80 stalls, and awareness programmes on safe firecracker handling are being held. Superintendent of Police Sathish Kumar has requested residents to limit firecracker use between 8 pm and 10 pm and to keep sound levels below 125 decibels in public spaces to reduce noise disturbances.

In Visakhapatnam, 510 of 536 applications for firecracker stalls have been approved, with tight regulation and safety oversight. Hanumanth Rao, the Regional Fire Safety Officer, reported that approved stalls are constructed with fire-resistant materials and equipped with fire extinguishers. Sales are authorised from October 29 to October 31, with operating hours from early morning until 10 pm.