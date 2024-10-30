Vendors hope cracker sales to improve amid price rise in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA/VISAKHAPATNAM/GUNTUR/ANANTAPUR/NTR/KADAPA/ VIZIANAGARAM: As people across the country prepare for Diwali, firecracker stalls have emerged throughout Andhra Pradesh, creating a festive atmosphere in local markets. Despite reduced sales compared to previous years, vendors remain hopeful for a last-minute surge in purchases. However, rising firecracker prices have led many customers to reconsider their budgets, straining household finances.
The NTR district has approved 120 stalls, with District Fire Officer AV Shankara Rao ensuring safety measures such as spacing and fire extinguishers. Local consumers are feeling the financial pinch; one customer, D Naveen, noted that rising costs and the timing near the month’s end are affecting spending. Within Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) limits, 61 stalls are distributed across six major grounds, though vendor Akkineni Rohith expressed concerns about initial delays in approvals affecting sales.
In Guntur district, fire officials have issued permits for over 80 stalls, and awareness programmes on safe firecracker handling are being held. Superintendent of Police Sathish Kumar has requested residents to limit firecracker use between 8 pm and 10 pm and to keep sound levels below 125 decibels in public spaces to reduce noise disturbances.
In Visakhapatnam, 510 of 536 applications for firecracker stalls have been approved, with tight regulation and safety oversight. Hanumanth Rao, the Regional Fire Safety Officer, reported that approved stalls are constructed with fire-resistant materials and equipped with fire extinguishers. Sales are authorised from October 29 to October 31, with operating hours from early morning until 10 pm.
In Vizianagaram, the KL Puram wholesale market has experienced a decline in sales due to rising costs, compounded by recent rains. Local trader Easwar noted that raw material demand, labour shortages, and transportation costs have led to a 10–20% price increase for firecrackers. Consumer Satish Kumar Sahini expressed frustration over rising expenses, with last year’s budget of Rs 5,000 now climbing to Rs 8,000 for the same items.
In Kadapa district, 366 firecracker shops have been approved through a lottery system from 525 applicants. District Collector Aditi Singh stressed the need for strict adherence to safety protocols, with only licensed vendors allowed to operate. In Kakinada, excitement is high, with 420 stalls permitted for a three-day period, supported by 19 licensed manufacturing units. Anantapur district has approved 230 stalls, with 140 in the district headquarters. As the State gears up for Diwali, residents and vendors are navigating a festive season influenced by both tradition and economic challenges.
Security and development initiatives discussed
Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha met with Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan in Mangalagiri on Tuesday to discuss law and order, Diwali security measures, and development projects.
Anitha announced the establishment of 185 fire stations and urged citizens to report illegal firecracker manufacturing via helplines.
Kalyan stressed the need for vigilance and advocated for eco-friendly celebrations. He also directed police to enhance security at Tirupati and Visakhapatnam airports.