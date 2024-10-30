Vijayamma sides with APCC chief Sharmila on property dispute with YSRC chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: In a major setback to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother YS Vijayamma on Tuesday strongly supported her daughter -- APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy -- in the claim over family properties.

In a three-page open letter, Vijayamma said the family property was never divided when her husband and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive and some of them were only put in the name of her two children - Jagan and Sharmila.

She took a serious exception to YV Subba Reddy and V Vijaya Sai Reddy spewing lies and distorting facts about the family properties, particularly regarding Sharmila’s share of assets.

“When YSR was alive, he never divided the property and only named some in the name of the children,” she said in the letter and wondered why those two people (Subba Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy) were forgetting what they did had tarnished the name of YSR and his family.

Vijayamma pointed out that Subba Reddy as a relative had signed the MoU her children had entered into about the property distribution in 2019. “They entered into a MoU as she (Sharmila) has the right. It was written officially. The assets that are being given to Sharmila as per the MoU are not given by Jagan as a gift. It is Jagan’s responsibility,” she said.