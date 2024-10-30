Vijayamma sides with APCC chief Sharmila on property dispute with YSRC chief Jagan

VIJAYAWADA: In a major setback to YSRC chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, his mother YS Vijayamma on Tuesday strongly supported her daughter -- APCC chief YS Sharmila Reddy -- in the claim over family properties.
In a three-page open letter, Vijayamma said the family property was never divided when her husband and former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was alive and some of them were only put in the name of her two children - Jagan and Sharmila.
She took a serious exception to YV Subba Reddy and V Vijaya Sai Reddy spewing lies and distorting facts about the family properties, particularly regarding Sharmila’s share of assets.
“When YSR was alive, he never divided the property and only named some in the name of the children,” she said in the letter and wondered why those two people (Subba Reddy and Vijaya Sai Reddy) were forgetting what they did had tarnished the name of YSR and his family.
Vijayamma pointed out that Subba Reddy as a relative had signed the MoU her children had entered into about the property distribution in 2019. “They entered into a MoU as she (Sharmila) has the right. It was written officially. The assets that are being given to Sharmila as per the MoU are not given by Jagan as a gift. It is Jagan’s responsibility,” she said.
God will solve their problems, asserts Vijayamma
She recalled that Jagan had even promised his father that he would take care of his sister.She also mentioned that YSR, who treated his two children equally wanted the property to be equally shared among their four grandchildren.
Asserting that to her, both children are equal, she said Jagan, as a son took the responsibility of improving the business and Sharmila was never involved in the business. “She had selflessly worked for Jagan in politics as per his directions,” Vijayamma said.
Further elaborating, she said for 10 years after the demise of YSR, all were living together. In 2019, two months after Jagan became Chief Minister, during a visit to Israel, he proposed the division of assets, stating that as his and Sharmila’s children were growing up and no one is certain as what may happen in future.
“It was then the decision to part was taken. Later in Vijayawada in my presence, they discussed and the MoU was signed. What Jagan said and what was in the MoU are the same. He said 100 per cent of Saraswati Power shares, and 100 per cent of Yelahanka property, which were not attached by ED will be given to Sharmila, and her share in Bharathi Cements, Sakshi Media, YSR house will be given after cases are disposed of,” Vijayamma explained in her letter.
Expressing anguish over the differences between her two children over the family property being blown out of proportion over social media with false narratives, Vijayamma appealed to people to refrain from dragging the family issue into the open.
Stating that ‘blood is thicker than water’, Vijayamma asserted that her children will get answers and God will solve their problems.