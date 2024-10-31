Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM chalks Vision 2047 roadmap with NITI CEO

It also prioritises coastal economic zones, industrial zones, quality education, healthcare, and employment.
Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu outlined the ambitious Swarna Andhra Vision @ 2047 at the Secretariat on Wednesday.
VIJAYAWADA: In a meeting with a NITI (National Institution for Transforming India) Aayog delegation led by Chief Executive Officer BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu outlined the ambitious Swarna Andhra Vision @ 2047 at the Secretariat on Wednesday.

Aiming for a ‘healthy, wealthy, and happy’ Andhra Pradesh, the Chief Minister emphasised the blueprint’s focus on eliminating poverty through the P4-model (Public, Private, People and Partnership) and transforming the State’s economy.

The vision, shaped by feedback from 1.8 million citizens across 12 sectors, proposes strategic development of regions like Araku and Tirupati as Ayurvedic hubs, and cities like Visakhapatnam and Amaravati as economic drivers. It also prioritises coastal economic zones, industrial zones, quality education, healthcare, and employment.

