Andhra minister Lokesh meets IT giants, seeks investments

VIJAYAWADA: IT & Electronics and Human Resources Development Minister Nara Lokesh is on a mission to attract investments and enhance the brand image of Andhra Pradesh by engaging with major players in the IT industry in the United States.

His efforts are aimed at integrating these companies into the State’s development process. Lokesh highlighted that under the leadership of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Andhra Pradesh is making significant strides in development by implementing policies that are friendly to investors. He has called on IT firms to join in the endeavour to revitalise the State through advancements in technology and manufacturing sectors.

During the IT Survey Synergy Summit in Las Vegas, Lokesh met with former Pepsico Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Indra Nooyi and sought her support in fostering sustainable economic growth for AP.

He emphasised the State’s commitment to the industrial community by highlighting its focus on renewable energy projects, green initiatives, and environmentally friendly industrial policies. He also mentioned the government’s dedication to promoting women’s leadership and encouraged Nooyi to share her insights on empowering women across various sectors.

Moreover, Minister Lokesh pointed out the government’s commitment to youth empowerment through enhancements in education and technology. He asked Nooyi to develop mentoring programmes aimed at helping the youth meet their aspirations. The minister appealed to IT companies for assistance in attracting investments and building a strong brand for AP. In response, Nooyi expressed her willingness to support efforts to bring investments into the state.

Lokesh also met with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Managing Director, Rachel Skaff, requesting the establishment of a data centre in the State. Skaff noted that Amazon is prioritising the expansion of its cloud services and solutions on a global scale while also focusing on cloud infrastructure. She confirmed that AWS is dedicated to advancing innovations in artificial intelligence (AI) and cloud infrastructure.

Acknowledging AWS’s leadership, Lokesh expressed optimism that their expertise would facilitate the digital transformation goals of the State government. He highlighted the importance of AWS cloud services in implementing the government’s vision for smart governance, stating, “Your focus and dedication to AI and machine learning would significantly bolster our desire to establish AP as an AI innovation hub.”

At the Synergy Summit, he also had a conversation with Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, about AI initiatives in AP. He advocated for a partnership to provide state-of-the-art AI tools and guidance to tech start-ups, preparing the next generation for careers in AI-driven sectors. Lokesh invited Salesforce to collaborate with educational institutions across the state to further this objective.