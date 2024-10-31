Deepam-2 scheme beneficiaries to get free LPG cylinders from November 1

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Deepam-2 scheme, the first tranche of free cylinders is set to be delivered to eligible beneficiaries from November 1. In the run up to the elections, the TDP alliance had promised to supply three free LPG cylinders per year to eligible women as part of the ‘Super Six’ guarantees.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday handed over a cheque of Rs 894 crore to representatives of Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum and Indian Oil Corporation at the Secretariat for supplying the cylinders.

The exchequer will incur an expense of Rs 2,684 crore per year to implement the scheme. While the scheme came into implementation on Tuesday (October 29) as booking commenced, Naidu will give a refill to a beneficiary in Srikakulam on November 1.

The State government will supply one refill every four months and release funds as and when necessary. Once the beneficiary books a cylinder, the Rs 876 (excluding the Central subsidy of Rs 25) paid will be credited into the bank accounts in 48 hours after the refill is delivered.

Civil Supplies Minister Nadendla Manohar and a few beneficiaries of the scheme and others were present.