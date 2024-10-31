Five-year clean energy policy to attract Rs 10L crore investments come into effect in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: The State government notified the implementation of the recently unveiled Andhra Pradesh Integrated Clean Energy Policy-2024 (ICE-2024) on Wednesday.

It is said that the policy will be applicable for a period of five years from the date of notification and the ICE policy may be amended and modified during the period of implementation.

The ICE policy aims to add over 160 (Gigawatt) GW of renewable energy (RE), with a potential to attract investments worth `10 lakh crore, thereby generating an estimated employment opportunities for 7.50 lakh directly and indirectly.

The policy is expected to propel the State in the clean energy production sector, transforming Andhra Pradesh into a Clean Energy Hub.

The ICE policy’s main emphasis is on solar power, wind power, hybrid power (wind-solar), mini and small hydropower, pumped storage plants, battery energy storage systems, green hydrogen and its derivatives, biofuels, EV charging infrastructure, renewable energy (RE) manufacturing projects, including solar, wind, battery, and electrolyzers.