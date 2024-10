TIRUPATI: The State government on Wednesday announced the new governing board of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) with TV5 owner Bollineni Rajagopal Naidu, popularly known as BR Naidu, as the chairman.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s selection, while widely anticipated, formally ends weeks of speculation surrounding the composition of the TTD board.

With three MLAs from Andhra Pradesh, five members from Telangana, three from Karnataka, two from Tamil Nadu, and one each from Gujarat and Maharashtra, the Board includes a diverse group of people.

Another member is likely to be appointed soon, with the nomination anticipated to come from the BJP, an alliance partner of the State government.

Three Trust members — art director Buragapu Anand Sai, Telangana Jana Sena Party vice-president Bongunoori Mahender Reddy and JSP founder-member Anugolu Rangasri — were recommended by JSP president and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan.

Jaggampeta MLA Jyotula Nehru, Kovur MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, Madakasira MLA MS Raju, former Union Minister Panabaka Lakshmi, former Chief Justice of India HL Dattu and Bharat Biotech Co-founder and Managing Director Suchitra Ella were among the newly-appointed TTD board members.

However, a few supporters of the TDP, JSP, and BJP, who had lobbied actively for positions on the Srivari Temple Trust, faced disappointment with Naidu’s choices.