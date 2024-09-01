Andhra Pradesh: Rains pound 'Blazewada'

VIJAYAWADA: Unprecedented rains, unseen in around 50 years, battered Vijayawada, Mangalagiri and Guntur since Friday night. A depression in the Bay of Bengal triggered the downpour in parts of the State. It is set to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam of Srikakulam district around Saturday midnight. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rains on Sunday as well.

As many as nine people lost their lives and six others were injured in rain-related mishaps on Saturday. Six persons were killed in rockslides at Sunnapu Battilu in Vijayawada and at Gandalayapeta in Mangalagiri. Three people, including two children, died when the car they were travelling washed away in a stream in Peddakakani mandal of Guntur district. In another incident, the protocol office of Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri was damaged in a rockslide. Fortunately, no one was hurt. However, the ghat road was closed as a precautionary measure.

In view of the downpour, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu cancelled his visit to Kurnool. On learning about the casualties, he announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased. During a meeting to review the situation in the State, he directed officials to immediately release Rs 3 crore to each district to take up relief measures.

Meanwhile, torrential rains brought life to a standstill in erstwhile Krishna and Guntur districts. In Vijayawada, people were seen wading through knee-deep water at some places. National highways passing through the city were completely under water, causing severe traffic jams at Benz Circle, Ramavarapadu, Kaza and Keesara Toll Plazas and Hanuman Junction.

Trains under Vijayawada division were either cancelled or diverted. As a precautionary measure, schools were closed in Vijayawada and others parts of the State. An alert was sounded for the people living near the River Krishna as floodwater was discharged at a rate of 4.07 lakh cusecs. First warning was issued at Prakasam Barrage.