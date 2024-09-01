Devastating deluge engulfs Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Normal life in Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and other parts of the erstwhile undivided Krishna and Guntur districts was severely affected following torrential rains since Friday evening under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district Saturday midnight.
Torrential downpour battered Vijayawada city like never before. Schools were shut and several businesses were affected. According to IMD, Vijayawada city received 18 cm of rain till 8.30 am on Saturday.
In the Mylavaram assembly constituency, an NDRF was deployed for relief operations after the Budameru floodwater inundated G Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam. The Budameru bund breached, flooding residential areas in Khajamanyam of Kondapalli. Several colonies in the VTPS industrial area in Kondapalli and low-lying areas near Ibrahimpatnam RTC depot were submerged.
In Vijayawada, major roads, including Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Ramesh Hospital Road, and areas in Patamata and Autonagar, were submerged. Commuters faced severe difficulties, with buses stuck in knee-deep water. A bus heading towards Gannavaram got stuck near Ramavarappadu, causing traffic disruption. Similar issues were reported near the Guntur-Vijayawada Kaza Tollgate due to water stagnation on the National Highway.
“In the past 25 years, I have never seen such rain and flooding in Vijayawada. It’s alarming how the entire city was submerged overnight,” said T Shankar of Ramavarappadu.
Officials in Guntur city are on high alert as heavy rains are likely to continue on Sunday. Due to downpour, several areas in the city, especially in Guntur East Constituency were inundated. Guntur-Amaravati main road was completely inundated. GMC officials and police closed various roads and subways overflowing with rainwater in Guntur city.
The GMC officials set up seven rehabilitation centres in the city and shifted the people from low-lying areas. Heavy rain was also reported in the erstwhile Godavari districts. Intermittent heavy rainfall lashed the erstwhile Uttarandhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Several trees were uprooted and roads were waterlogged.
GVMC Commissioner P Sampath Kumar directed the officials to alert residents of hilly areas about potential risks and ensure continuous supply of drinking water. He also instructed that water be stored at maximum level in overhead tanks and service reservoirs. Town planning officials were tasked with identifying residents living in the old, dilapidated government and private buildings. In coordination with the Urban Community Development (UCD) department, temporary shelters and rehabilitation centres are to be arranged for these residents. The officials cautioned the tribal people against crossing streams in the Agency area till the rains stop.
Moderate rainfall was recorded in the Rayalaseema region and also in Nellore district. Several low-lying areas in Kadapa, Proddatur and Mydukur were inundated.
Taking stock of the situation Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to be cautious and take measures to mitigate loss of life and property. North coastal districts are likely to experience heavy rains and people are asked to be vigilant. Relief measures have been taken up in a big way in the rain hit areas as per the directions of the Chief Minister.
Depression in Bay of Bengal likely to cross near Kalingapatnam
The depression in the Bay of Bengal is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam in Srikaklualm district on Saturday midnight. Taking stock of the rain havoc, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of North Coastal districts to be cautious and take measures to mitigate loss of life and property