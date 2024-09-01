Devastating deluge engulfs Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Normal life in Vijayawada, Guntur, Mangalagiri and other parts of the erstwhile undivided Krishna and Guntur districts was severely affected following torrential rains since Friday evening under the influence of a depression in the Bay of Bengal, which is likely to cross the coast near Kalingapatnam in Srikakulam district Saturday midnight.

Torrential downpour battered Vijayawada city like never before. Schools were shut and several businesses were affected. According to IMD, Vijayawada city received 18 cm of rain till 8.30 am on Saturday.

In the Mylavaram assembly constituency, an NDRF was deployed for relief operations after the Budameru floodwater inundated G Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam. The Budameru bund breached, flooding residential areas in Khajamanyam of Kondapalli. Several colonies in the VTPS industrial area in Kondapalli and low-lying areas near Ibrahimpatnam RTC depot were submerged.

In Vijayawada, major roads, including Bandar Road, Eluru Road, Ramesh Hospital Road, and areas in Patamata and Autonagar, were submerged. Commuters faced severe difficulties, with buses stuck in knee-deep water. A bus heading towards Gannavaram got stuck near Ramavarappadu, causing traffic disruption. Similar issues were reported near the Guntur-Vijayawada Kaza Tollgate due to water stagnation on the National Highway.

“In the past 25 years, I have never seen such rain and flooding in Vijayawada. It’s alarming how the entire city was submerged overnight,” said T Shankar of Ramavarappadu.

Officials in Guntur city are on high alert as heavy rains are likely to continue on Sunday. Due to downpour, several areas in the city, especially in Guntur East Constituency were inundated. Guntur-Amaravati main road was completely inundated. GMC officials and police closed various roads and subways overflowing with rainwater in Guntur city.

The GMC officials set up seven rehabilitation centres in the city and shifted the people from low-lying areas. Heavy rain was also reported in the erstwhile Godavari districts. Intermittent heavy rainfall lashed the erstwhile Uttarandhra districts of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam. Several trees were uprooted and roads were waterlogged.