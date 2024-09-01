Three dead including two kids after car washed away in lake at Andhra Pradesh's Guntur

GUNTUR: In a tragic incident, three people, including two children, died after the car in which they were travelling, was washed away in an overflowing lake in Pedakakani mandal of Guntur, on Saturday.

According to sources, the deceased were identified as Nadumpalli Raghavendra (38), Pasupuleti Sourish (7), and Koduri Manvith (9), all from Uppalapadu village.

Raghavendra was a teacher at a private school, while Sourish and Manvith were students of Class II and III respectively.

The district administration had announced school holidays due to heavy rains. Unaware of this, Raghavendra picked up the students in the village and went to the school in a car. They were returning home after learning about the holiday announcement. On their way back, the car was washed away in the overflowing lake near Uppalapadu and Gollamudipadu.

Noticing the situation, the police immediately launched a rescue operation. However, due to the heavy flow and continuous downpour, they were unable to rescue the trio. Later, the bodies were recovered and handed over to their respective families. The tragic incident brought a pall of gloom on three families.

Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar and local MLA Dhulipalla Narendra extended their condolences to the bereaved families and assured them of all necessary support.