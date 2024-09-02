Air India Express launches new flight on Vijayawada-Bengaluru route

VIJAYAWADA: Air India Express commenced daily direct flights on Vijayawada - Bengaluru route on Sunday.

The airline deployed a new Boeing 737-8 aircraft, featuring tail art inspired by the traditional Kalamkari style, to operate this maiden flight. Additionally, Air India Express launched daily direct flights between Hyderabad and Guwahati.

This aircraft has the capacity to carry 176 passengers (inclusive of 8 business class seats). The flight will start from Bengaluru at 4.05 pm and arrive at Vijayawada at 5.40 pm, and it will depart from Vijayawada at 6.10 pm and reach Bengaluru at 7.50 pm. On the Vijayawada - Bengaluru sector, IndiGo is already operating five daily flights and Alliance Air one flight. The flights operated by IndiGo and Alliance are smaller aircraft (ATR) having the capacity to carry 78 passengers.

On this occasion, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu extended his best wishes for the new flight service of Air India Express. He also promised to extend his full support to improve the air connectivity from Vijayawada to various destinations in India and abroad.

The first boarding pass for this flight was handed over to the passenger by Airport Director Lakshmi Kantha Reddy, Air India Express Commercial Head Abhay George, and CASO Venkata Ratnam at the function organised at Vijayawada Airport.