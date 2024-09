VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu toured Singh Nagar, one of the severely flood-hit regions, in Vijayawada on a boat on Sunday. Stating that he has never seen such a situation in his 40-year political career, he assured the people of all support and assistance.

He declared that the government’s priority is to save lives above everything else. The Chief Minister also announced that he would be camping at the NTR district Collectorate to monitor the rescue and relief works.

He observed that heavy inflows from upper catchment areas in Telangana following torrential rains resulted in the present crisis.

Accusing the previous YSRC government of neglecting the maintenance of Budameru Canal for the past five years, he said the bund developed the breaches over the last three months. This, he said, resulted in flooding of 17 divisions in Vijayawada city, affecting 2.76 lakh people. “Budmeru water, which was supposed to go to Kolleru, was diverted because of the breach at Singh Nagar and other areas,” he explained.

After the survey, the Chief Minister held a review meeting at the NTR district Collectorate.

He also dialled Union Home Minister Amit Shah and requested deployment of NDRF teams and speed boats for rescue and relief operations. He apprised Shah about the flood situation in Vijayawada and other parts of the State. The Union Minister assured to extend all possible help and said he will direct the Home Secretary to render necessary assistance.

Subsequently, Naidu called the Home Secretary and explained the situation.