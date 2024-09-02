Heavy rains at isolated places likely today in Andhra

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains are likely at isolated places across the State on Monday. According to IMD forecast, thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and strong surface winds with speed of 30-40 kmph are likely at isolated places during the same period.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday, the average cumulative rainfall occurred was 43.2 mm as against normal rainfall of 5.0 mm, said APSDMA. Extreme rainfall (more than 20.4 mm) was recorded in 14 mandals of NTR, Guntur and Palnadu districts.

The highest rainfall of 32.32 cm was recorded at Vatsavai in NTR district, followed by 26 cm at Jaggaiahpet, 25.78 cm at Tiruvuru, and 25.6 cm at Guntur East. Very heavy rainfall (115.6-204.4 mm) was reported at 62 places in ASR, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Nandyal, Bapatla, Eluru, Palnadu and Prakasam districts, and heavy rainfall (64.5 – 115.5 mm) was reported at 94 places of 14 districts

In view of the increasing levels of all water bodies, people living along the river course and low-lying areas downstream of dams have been alerted and advised to move out at the first sign of trouble.