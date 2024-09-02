Rains cause Rs 101-crore loss to Andhra power infrastructure

VIJAYAWADA/ VISAKHAPATNAM: Torrential rains caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal have significantly damaged the State’s power supply system.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand said restoration efforts are underway on a war-footing. On Sunday, he inspected the control rooms at Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station in Ibrahimpatnam, APCPDCL, power substations and SLDC.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Energy Minister G Ravi Kumar are closely monitoring the situation.

“Regular updates are provided by APGENCO MD KVN Chakradhara Babu, APTRANSCO Joint Managing Director Keerthi Chekuri, and CMDs of Discoms, including Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash (CMD APCPDCL), Prudhvi Tej Immadi (CMD APEPDCL), and Santosh Rao (CMD APSPDCL),” he said.

Vijayanand directed APTRANSCO officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply, and emphasised that the public can report issues via the toll-free number 1912 or local control rooms. He commended the staff for their efforts despite the challenging weather. “The storm has caused an estimated Rs 101.838 crore damage to the power sector with APEPDCL facing losses of approximately Rs 16.85 crore and APCPDCL around Rs 84.998 crore.

Significant damage has occurred at the Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station, with mud accumulation and rainwater inflow disrupting operations.