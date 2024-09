VIJAYAWADA: While torrential rains that lashed Vijayawada on Saturday receded, the citizens were in for a rude shock on Sunday morning as they woke up to flooded streets in parts of the city. As many as 2.76 lakh people in 17 wards, including Sundaraiah Nagar, Rajiv Nagar, Prakash Nagar, Kandrika, Gollapudi, Singh Nagar, Payakapuram, and Nunna, were hit by the deluge following the breach to the Budameru Rivulet. People were stranded in their homes with no power, water and food.

Total toll in rain-related incidents surged to 15 on Sunday. While three children drowned in Prakasam district, a middle-aged man from Gollapudi died as he tried to escape from an inundated under-construction building. A video of the man seeking help had gone viral on social media platforms earlier in the day. His identity is yet to be ascertained. In Ibrahimpatnam, one lineman, identified as V Koteswara Rao, was washed away while he was repairing a transformer. Rescue efforts have been launched to trace him. In another incident at G Kondur, a tractor with 10 people overturned in an overflowing stream. One woman was washed away, while nine others were rescued by locals.

The rising floodwater level triggered panic among the people. A few persons also spotted snakes. People living in the lower floors moved to higher storeys in their buildings. Even as rescue operations were launched, it remains unclear how the water will be cleared.