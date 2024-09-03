20,000 people shifted from island villages in Andhra's Guntur

GUNTUR: As flood water continues to wreak havoc in the erstwhile undivided Guntur district, relief operations are ongoing to evacuate people from the low-lying areas.

Over 20,000 people in island villages in Guntur, Bapatla, and Palnadu districts have been shifted to rehabilitation centres. With the island villages in Thulluru mandal bearing the brunt of the flood, people were shifted on boats.

In Rayapudi Pedalanka village, over 300 cattle have reportedly washed away. Minister Atchenaidu directed the officials to shift the people and cattle in flood-hit areas to safe areas. District collector Naga Lakshmi took stock of the situation.

People in Uddandarayaunipalem were shifted to relief camp, and over 40 people who were left back in Pedalanka village were rescued and shifted to relief camps by helicopters.

The district administration is monitoring the situation through drones and tightened the security near the rivulets to prevent people from entering or crossing them. With the coordination of local villagers, officials are taking up repairs at water embankments in Bapatla district.