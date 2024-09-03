75,000 emergency medical kits distributed to Vijayawada flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: MT Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of the Department of Health, Medical and Family Welfare, announced that nearly 75,000 emergency medical kits are being distributed to flood-affected families in Vijayawada.

Emergency medical kits, along with food packets, have been airlifted from Gannavaram airport to various relief camps. A total of 14 medical relief camps in the city have received kits, and additional supplies are being delivered by 10 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs).

Of the 75,000 kits, 50,000 are provided by Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) and 25,000 by the Drug Control Department. Each kit includes six types of medicines and instructional leaflets on their use for health issues like fever, cold, vomiting, and diarrhoea. Special attention is being given to the health of children, elderly, and disabled individuals.

The distribution plan includes 10,000 kits being delivered by helicopter and the remaining 65,000 kits transported via APMSIDC and Drug Control Department vehicles. Boats are also being used to distribute both food packets and medical kits to the victims.

Krishna Babu reassured victims that the Health, Medical and Family Welfare Department is on high alert to address health concerns and advised them to follow the instructions provided.