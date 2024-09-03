Minister Satya Kumar Yadav unveils healthcare investment plans

VIJAYAWADA: “Andhra Pradesh holds significant potential for private investments in the healthcare sector, with a focus on improving services for all sections of society,” stated Health, Medical & Family Welfare Minister Y Satya Kumar Yadav during his keynote address at the Biennial Conference of former students from Guntur, Rangaraya, and Siddhartha Medical Colleges in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday evening.

He emphasised that while government hospitals provide free services and private hospitals cater to the wealthy, a large segment of the population is still underserved due to the high costs associated with private healthcare.

To address this, he unveiled several initiatives aimed at expanding affordable healthcare. The government will provide the necessary land for all new hospitals, which will offer services at reasonable rates. Additionally, a mega health city, or medicity, will be developed in the capital region on government-allocated land, with the Centre assisting in infrastructure development. This medicity will house a range of healthcare institutions, fostering a hub of medical services and education.

Furthermore, 10 of the 17 new government medical colleges sanctioned in the State will be developed under the PPP model.

He also revealed plans to enhance diagnostic and treatment facilities in government hospitals by investing in Cath Labs, CT Scans, MRI, and cancer diagnostic machines.