Power restoration at a brisk pace in Andhra Pradesh after floods

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains and severe flooding have caused disruptions to the power supply network across several regions in Andhra Pradesh. The continuous downpour since August 30 has resulted in multiple failures in key transmission lines and power generation units, prompting a massive restoration effort.

Transmission Corporation of APTRANSCO has reported multiple failures in its 220 KV and 132 KV transmission lines. The 220 KV Chilakallu-Suryapet and Chilakallu-Pulichintala feeders have failed due to the collapse of a tower at Loc. No. 45, located within Telangana jurisdiction. Additionally, the 132 KV transmission lines have been severely affected. The situation at the power generation units has been equally dire at Andhra Pradesh Power Generation Corporation. GENCO reported that Unit 8, an 800 MW unit, tripped due to a rotor earth fault.

The entire rotor is currently being replaced by BHEL, with the unit expected to be synchronised by September 10, 2024. In addition, Unit 7, a 500 MW unit, has been taken offline for its bi-annual overhaul, which is scheduled to last 21 days. The overhaul coincided with the recent heavy rains, further straining the power generation capacity. The rains have also caused severe flooding at Dr Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station. The Budameru rivulet, which runs adjacent to the plant, overflowed, causing backwaters to submerge the coal handling systems.

Additionally, nearly 1330 MW is being provided from hydel units to stabilise the power supply. On September 1, 2024, GENCO successfully supplied 168 MU, and arrangements have been made to meet the demand for the following days. CPDCL) has been at the forefront of the restoration efforts across its operational districts, including Vijayawada, Guntur, the Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA), and Ongole. In Vijayawada, the impact has been severe, with 53 sub-stations affected. Restoration teams have successfully brought 37 sub-stations back online.

The total cost of damages in the Vijayawada Circle amounts to Rs 53.958 lakh. CPDCL has deployed 36 special teams comprising 110 members to expedite the restoration process in this region. Guntur Circle has also experienced substantial disruptions. Out of 20 sub-stations, 18 have been restored, while two remain out of service.