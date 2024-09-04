Andhra Pradesh: Kadapa district reservoirs getting good inflows

KADAPA: The reservoirs in Kadapa district are witnessing a significant rise with water being released from Srisailam, filling up Gandikota and Mylavaram to the capacity.

The district has 11 reservoirs with a total storage capacity of 71.275 TMC, and in them 38.448 TMC has been stored. The release of water from the Srisailam project through the Pothireddypadu Head Regulator has been a boon for the Galeru-Nagari and Telugu Ganga irrigation projects. Gandikota reservoir has accumulated 18.329 TMC water, with an inflow rate of 11,295 cusecs.

The Mylavaram and Pydipalem balancing reservoir have received good inflows which will benefit various projects connected through the Gandikota lift irrigation scheme. The Chitravathi Balancing Reservoir (CBR) has also received substantial inflows along with other major reservoirs. Suryanarayana Sagar, Vamikonda and NTR subsidiary-1 and 2 and Brahmam Sagar reservoirs are getting good inflows, officials said.