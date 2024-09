VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu took strong exception to the lackadaisical attitude of some officials deployed for flood relief and rescue operations. Further, he warned them of serious action if they do not fall in line.

Speaking to mediapersons on Tuesday afternoon, Naidu said he has been forced to suspect foul play following a series of incidents that have happened. “We will find out where the boats, which damaged the counterweight of gate 69 of the Prakasam Barrage, came from and who they belong to,” he said.

Angry over the non-cooperation from certain officials, the Chief Minister said during the five years under the previous dispensation, every system was rendered inefficient and ineffective. “Showcause notices have been issued to some, while one official in Jakkampudi has been suspended. I will not spare anyone. I will not hesitate to take action against my ministers if they do not work properly,” he asserted.

Reminding officials that both he and them are here to work for the people, as it is taxpayers’ money that is being paid as salaries, Naidu stressed, “It is our bounden duty to serve the people, more so in this hour of need.” Further, he told negligent officials not to lose their dignity by such conduct.

Dismissing YSRC president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visit to flood-affected areas as a ‘five-minute show’, Naidu sought to know if the former Chief Minister gave even a single food packet to anyone or saved anyone or interacted with the affected residents.

We will reach out to last person and last mile: CM

“In such a crisis, extending help without any inhibitions and being humane is important,” he said. Taking exception to the comments of Jagan and other YSRC leaders, the Chief Minister remarked, “Criminals in guise of politicians are trying to divert the attention of the government to create problems for people. What more can we expect from people who killed ‘Babai’ and penned ‘Narasura Raktha Charitra’? Under such circumstances, it is even more important for officials to ensure that no mistakes happen and people don’t suffer.”

Elaborating on the relief and rescue operations, he reiterated that his government is making every effort to reach out to the last person at the last mile and ensure no one suffers.