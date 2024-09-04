Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan announces Rs 1crore aid for flood-hit Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA/HYDERABAD: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) after reviewing flood relief work at the APSDMA office in Mangalagiri.

Following the review, Pawan Kalyan, also a prominent Tollywood actor, informed the media that he refrained from visiting flood-affected areas based on official advice.

Additionally, Tollywood actors, directors, and producers have pledged significant donations to support the flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Tuesday. Among other film personalities contributing to the relief efforts, actors Junior NTR, Nandamuri Balakrishna, and Mahesh Babu each pledged Rs 50 lakh to the CMRF of both Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Actor Siddhu Jonnalagadda committed Rs 15 lakh, Vishwaksen Rs 5 lakh, and actress Ananya Nagalla Rs 2.5 lakh each.

Director Trivikram, along with producers S Radha Krishna and Naga Vamsi, announced contributions of Rs 25 lakh each to the CMRF of both States. Additionally, director Venky Atluri donated Rs 5 lakh, and Vyjayanthi Movies, owned by noted producer Chalasani Ashwini Dutt, pledged Rs 25 lakh to Andhra Pradesh’s CMRF.