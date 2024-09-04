Large quantity of food for flood-hit areas in Andhra Pradesh goes waste?

VIJAYAWADA: A large quantity of food and other essentials being supplied to the people in the flood affected Ajit Singh Nagar, Bhavanipuram, Gollapudi and other parts of the city is being wasted due to the alleged negligence of officials.

Instead of distributing the food packets systematically to the people by taking the ground situation into consideration, the officials seemed to be concentrated at a few points, which led to wastage. On the other hand, the people too, who received food packets were seen throwing them on roads at some places as they were unable to take them to their homes wading through the flood water and due to other reasons.

On Tuesday, several videos surfaced on social media platforms which showed dumping of food packets on the footpaths and at dustbins and even on the Ajit Singh Nagar flyover, where the rescue operations are being carried out.

When contacted, Society for Elimination of Rural Poverty (SERP) Chief Executive Officer G Veerapandian, who was posted as incharge of food supplies for the flood relief operations, told TNIE that they had distributed more than 20 lakh food packets at 10 different locations in three Assembly constituencies, and no complaints were received from the public on the lapses if any or scarcity of food. Asked about reports that large quantity of food meant for public distribution was wasted, he said, “I have not received any complaints. We have generously distributed food to all. We got a good feedback from people today.”