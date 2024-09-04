Local heroes of flood rescue in Andhra Pradesh

VISAKHAPATNAM : As Vijayawada grapples with severe flooding, a wave of compassion has emerged, with numerous individuals and organisations stepping up to provide the much-needed assistance to those affected. From local heroes rescuing stranded residents to distant volunteers coordinating relief efforts, the response has been both heartfelt and determined.

One of the key contributors to the rescue efforts is the Canoeing and Kayaking Association of Andhra Pradesh (CKAAP). In Rajarajeswaripet, one of the worst-hit areas in Vijayawada, a 12-member team of athletes and coaches, along with 20 additional athletes, has been tirelessly working to evacuate flood victims. Over the past three days, they have successfully rescued around 600 people, displaying not only their expertise in water sports but also their commitment to community service.

The day begins at 6 am, and their efforts extend well into the night, often concluding around 10.30 pm. Their specialised skills in navigating challenging water conditions have been invaluable during this emergency. CKAAP president B Balaram Naidu expressed pride in the team’s dedication, noting, “Our athletes and coaches have shown that their training goes beyond competition-they are true community champions. Their actions during this crisis are a testament to their resilience and sense of responsibility.”

NGO Vizag Volunteers has also extended its support to the flood-hit victims of Vijayawada. Recognising the urgent need for food, the Akshaya Patra Foundation is sending freshly cooked meals to those in need. To lend a hand to the Akshaya Patra Foundation, Vizag Volunteers have been working in shifts, starting as early as midnight on September 3, to pack and transport food.

By the afternoon of September 3, over 10,000 food packets had been prepared and sent to Vijayawada via Vande Bharat Express. Under the guidance of the NGO’s founder Karnatakapu Satish, the Vizag Volunteers are also collecting essential items such as clothes, blankets, non-perishable food, and hygiene products to donate to the flood victims.

Simhachalam Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam has also joined in the relief efforts. Following instructions from the District Collector and the Endowments Department, the temple authorities dispatched 30,000 food packets to Vijayawada in three batches on Tuesday.

GITAM Deemed to be University has also stepped in to provide support to the flood-affected communities in Vijayawada and Guntur. As part of its flood relief efforts, the university sent 50,000 meals to the affected people.