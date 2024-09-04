YSRC President Jagan Mohan Reddy announces Rs 1 crore aid to Budameru flood victims

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC president and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 1 crore aid for Budameru flood victims after discussing the situation with senior leaders at the party central office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Jagan, who personally visited the flood-affected areas, criticised the TDP-led NDA government for its failure to provide adequate aid to the victims. “The Rs 1 crore aid from the YSRC will be used to support the flood victims,” Jagan said.

The YSRC leaders pointed out that despite Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu touring the affected areas, adequate relief measures have not been implemented, leaving many people without necessities like food, drinking water and medicines.

Senior leaders Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, Botcha Satyanarayana, Merugu Nagarjuna, Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, Karamuri Nageswara Rao, Kurasala Kannababu, Malladi Vishnu, Vijayawada Mayor Rayana Bhagyalakshmi and others were present

Speaking to the media, Opposition Leader in Legislative Council Botcha announced that the YSRC would distribute one lakh milk packets and two lakh water bottles to the flood victims in Vijayawada on Wednesday.