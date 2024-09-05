5,228 hectares of horticulture crops under water in Andhra's NTR

VIJAYAWADA: Horticulture Director Dr K Srinivasulu assured support for farmers who have lost their crops due to recent heavy rains and floods. On Wednesday, he visited the flood-hit areas and encouraged the farmers while assessing the extent of crop damage. Officials noted that 5,228 hectares of horticultural crops in the NTR district had been damaged.

He inspected several horticultural crops in Kotikalapudi, Kethanakonda, and Mulapadu villages of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. He examined damage to cauliflower, chilli, leafy vegetables and other vegetables, as well as mango and palm oil gardens in Mulapadu village.

Dr Srinivasulu inquired whether horticulture authorities had previously informed farmers about precautions for protecting horticultural crops from heavy rains and floods. He also reviewed the cost of cultivation for various horticultural crops.

The official said proposals would be submitted to the government for providing assistance to affected farmers. He instructed horticulture staff to thoroughly assess the damage, prepare individual farmer lists, and report findings.

NTR District Horticultural Officer P. Balaji Kumar, Zonal Horticultural Officers, and other officials, including Neelima, Kiranmayi, village agricultural assistants Narendra Naik, and local farmers, participated in the visit.