Andhra Pradesh: Collector assures all help to flood victims in Bapatla

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh government will provide all required assistance to the people in flood-affected regions, said Bapatla District Collector J Venkata Murali.

He along with other officials visited the island villages in Kolluru mandal on Wednesday.

Due to heavy floods, the island villages in the Bapatla district were severely affected. The breach of Aravanindavagu rivulet caused huge losses in the region.

Following this, the Collector directed the officials to start repair works on a war footing. He inspected the progress of woks and gave necessary instructions to the officials.

He interacted with the local people and enquired about the relief operations being carried out in the region. Sanitation works should be taken up in the island villages to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases. The health and medical department officials should conduct surveys and provide medical services accordingly.

He also lauded the officials for working very hard amid the rains and floods and able to prevent human loss in the district. Later, he along with Bapatla MP Tenneti Krishna Prasad and Vemuru MLA Nakka Anand Babu flagged off vehicles carrying 95 metric tonnes of cattle feed worth Rs 15 lakh, and medicines to island villages.