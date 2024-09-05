Andhra Pradesh floods: Central team to visit flood-hit districts on September 5

VIJAYAWADA: A Union Inter-Ministerial team is slated to visit the flood-affected Krishna, NTR, Guntur and others districts of State on Thursday.

Taking to the social media platform X, Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah made the announcement. “The Modi government is closely monitoring the flood situation in Andhra Pradesh. Today, the Union Home Ministry constituted a central team of experts headed by Additional Secretary (Disaster Management). The team will be visiting flood-affected areas for on-the-spot assessment of flood management, reservoir management, dam safety, etc. and make recommendations for immediate relief.”