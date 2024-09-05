Andhra Pradesh: GVMC demolishes illegal structure at Bheemunipatnam beach for violating CRZ rules

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) demolished an unauthorised structure constructed in the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) I area of Bheemunipatnam Beach, following a directive from the Andhra Pradesh High Court.

The HC’s order came in response to a PIL filed by Jana Sena corporator PLVN Murthy Yadav, highlighting illegal construction activities in the CRZ-I area of the beach. The PIL sought judicial intervention to halt the construction and restore the natural habitat.

The structure’s placement within the CRZ area, specifically in ward Number 3 of Bheemunipatnam town, was deemed a violation to environmental regulations.

The dispute began with a provisional notice issued by GVMC to M/s Avyaan Relators LLP on April 6, 2024, regarding the unauthorised construction of permanent concrete structures without prior permission or No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Coastal Zone Management authorities. Despite confirmation of the notice on July 18, 2024, the company failed to comply.

Subsequently, Penaka Neha Reddy, daughter of YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy, filed a writ petition challenging the confirmation order issued by GVMC. The court emphasised that action would be taken against those who failed to comply with GVMC’s notices.

In compliance with the court’s direction, GVMC instructed Avyaan Relators to remove the unauthorised structures within 24 hours of receiving the notice. When the company failed to comply, GVMC demolished the structure on Wednesday and will recover the costs from the company as per the APMC Act.