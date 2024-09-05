Andhra Pradesh HC dismisses YSRC leaders’ bail petitions over attack of TDP headquarter's

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday dismissed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by YSRC leaders in the case related to the attack on TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri in 2021. The court further dismissed their petitions, seeking suspension of the orders to enable them to approach the Supreme Court for relief.

The court also dismissed the anticipatory bail plea of former minister Jogi Ramesh and his followers involved in the case related to the attack on the residence of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu when he was the Opposition leader.

YSRC MLCs Lella Appireddy and Talasila Raghuram, former MP Nandigama Suresh and party leader Devineni Avinash and several activists were named in the TDP office attack case. They had filed separate anticipatory bail petitions in the High Court.

Senior counsels, representing the YSRC leaders, P Veera Reddy and L Ravichander informed the court that they would seek relief from Supreme Court and sought suspension of the orders. They also urged the court to extend its earlier orders seeking protection from arrest in the case.